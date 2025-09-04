Jack Osbourne calls out Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters over Ozzy insults

Send this page to someone via email

Jack Osbourne is calling out Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters for his comments criticizing his late father Ozzy Osbourne’s career.

In a recent interview with The Independent Ink, Waters, 81, voiced his feelings about the former Black Sabbath frontman after his death.

Waters said that he “couldn’t give a f—” about Osbourne’s band, Black Sabbath.

“Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever state that he was in his whole life,” Waters said, “We’ll never know. The music, I have no idea.”

Waters continued, “I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did. Have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”

Osbourne, who died July 22 at 76, was famously known for biting the head off a bat during a performance in January 1982.

“He was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense,” Waters said, seemingly making reference to the family’s MTV reality TV show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002-2005.

Jack, 39, took to his Instagram Stories to call out Waters for his recent comments, writing, “Hey @RogerWaters F— You. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become.”

“The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullsh– in the press. My father always thought you were a c— thanks for proving him right,” Jack wrote, adding a clown emoji.

A screenshot of Jack Osbourne’s Instagram Stories. @JackOsbourne / Instagram

In a second Instagram Story, Jack wrote, “#f—rogerwaters.”

Jack’s response to Waters comes after his sister Kelly Osbourne, 40, called out Irish WWE star Becky Lynch, 38, after she made comments about Osbourne’s hometown during a live broadcast of RAW on Aug. 25.

“The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago,” Lynch said while in Osbourne’s hometown of Birmingham, England.

“But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived I Birmingham I’d die too,” Lynch added.

Kelly took to Instagram the next day and called Lynch “a disrespectful dirtbag.”

“Birmingham would not pi– on you if you were on fire,” Kelly wrote. “#BirminghamForever shame on the @WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!”

View image in full screen (L-R:) Kelly Osbourne attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 and Becky Lynch prepares to address the crowd during Monday Night RAW at KFC YUM! Center on May 12, 2025. Global News / Getty Images

Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76. His death came two weeks after he delivered his last-ever live performance with the original lineup of Black Sabbath at Villa Park soccer stadium in Birmingham on July 5.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” the family said in a statement.

Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

Thousands of fans lined Broad Street in Birmingham on July 30 to say goodbye to the rock icon during a funeral procession.

Osbourne’s wife of 43 years, Sharon, and two of his children, Jack and Kelly, followed the late rocker’s hearse in a car as it made its way through the streets of Birmingham.

Six vehicles carrying the Osbourne family — who covered all costs for the procession — followed the hearse. They got out of their vehicles to look at the goodbye messages left for Osbourne.

Following closely behind Sharon was the couple’s third daughter, Aimee, who is rarely seen, and Osbourne’s son Louis, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.