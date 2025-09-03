Manitoba premier says proposed supervised consumption site will be changed

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says its planned supervised consumption site will proceed but at a different location.

Premier Wab Kinew says the province has heard concerns from residents that the site initially proposed is too close to a school and child-care centres.

He says the NDP government will now look at other options and draw a 250-metre radius around them to see whether such facilities are within the circle.

The government submitted plans to the federal government for a site at 200 Disraeli Freeway, in Winnipeg’s core area, for a facility that would allow people to inject drugs, with staff on hand to respond to overdoses and guide people toward treatment.

The plan ran into opposition from area residents who said it was not a safe area and was too close to a high school across a busy street.

The government had planned to open Manitoba’s first supervised consumption site this year but now says it will be later.