Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba premier says proposed supervised consumption site will be changed

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2025 9:32 pm
1 min read
Manitoba premier says proposed supervised consumption site will be changed - image View image in full screen
pch
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government says its planned supervised consumption site will proceed but at a different location.

Premier Wab Kinew says the province has heard concerns from residents that the site initially proposed is too close to a school and child-care centres.

He says the NDP government will now look at other options and draw a 250-metre radius around them to see whether such facilities are within the circle.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government submitted plans to the federal government for a site at 200 Disraeli Freeway, in Winnipeg’s core area, for a facility that would allow people to inject drugs, with staff on hand to respond to overdoses and guide people toward treatment.

Trending Now

The plan ran into opposition from area residents who said it was not a safe area and was too close to a high school across a busy street.

Story continues below advertisement

The government had planned to open Manitoba’s first supervised consumption site this year but now says it will be later.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices