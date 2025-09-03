Woman ‘caught in the crossfire’ of daylight Toronto shootout

Send this page to someone via email

One suspect has been arrested, and police are desperately appealing for evidence, after a shootout in Toronto, which investigators say injured an innocent bystander driving past and a teenager.

On Wednesday morning, just before 12 p.m., Toronto police rushed to the scene of a shooting at Keele Street and Donald Avenue, where they’d been told gunshots had been heard.

Officers said they arrived with other emergency services at the scene minutes later and immediately began life-saving measures on a woman in her 30s and a 17-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to hospital. The woman, who police believe was driving past the scene and not involved, was also transported.

“Two groups seem to have discharged firearms at each other right across Keele Street,” Toronto police Supt. Rich Harris told reporters. “At this point, it does appear, unfortunately, she was caught in the crossfire.”

The nature of their injuries was unclear, although police suggested they were non-life-threatening.

Harris said there were two scenes and one person had been arrested. He said descriptions of other suspects were not ready to be released, adding the 17-year-old was being treated as a victim.

“This appears to be a targeted event,” he said.

Local schools were placed in lockdown after the shooting, which occurred in broad daylight and appears to have included multiple shots.

Harris urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Please review your dashcam footage, please look at your home video,” he said. “No evidence is too small in order for us to piece this together and get it right.”