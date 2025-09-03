TIFF 2025 celebrities: Angelina Jolie, Idris Elba, Ryan Reynolds expected in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Selfie-seeking film buffs get ready: an influx of A-listers is expected to arrive in Toronto as one of the world’s largest film festivals gets underway.

Celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Portman and Idris Elba are set to attend the Toronto International Film Festival as it kicks off on Thursday.

The 11-day celebration of cinema will also see red carpet appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Sydney Sweeney, Daniel Craig, Paul Mescal, Kerry Washington and Dwayne Johnson.

Jolie will be in town to promote her latest directorial effort “Without Blood,” while Reeves is slated to appear in support of comic Aziz Ansari’s star-studded comedy “Good Fortune.”

Portman will fly through the festival in support of her voice work in the time-travelling animated film “Arco,” while Elba is in town to promote “Dust to Dreams,” a short film he directed starring soul singer Seal, who is also expected to be in attendance.

Reynolds, a Vancouver native, is expected to promote the opening night film “John Candy: I Like Me,” which he executive produced. He’s also taking part in TIFF’s speaker series on Friday.

And fans of “Normal People” and “Gladiator II” may catch a glimpse of Irish actor Paul Mescal as he spins through town for his new film “Hamnet,” which is headed to the festival amid some major Oscars buzz.

Among the other stars set to attend is Scarlett Johansson, whose feature directorial debut “Eleanor the Great” stars June Squibb.

Ralph Fiennes is expected to join TIFF veteran director Nicholas Hytner to promote “The Choral,” which chronicles a choir director’s efforts to recruit young singers to the group with several of its members fighting in the First World War.

Jodie Foster is set to attend along with co-star Daniel Auteuil and director Rebecca Zlotowski for their new film “A Private Life.”

Director Richard Linklater is coming, along with longtime collaborator Ethan Hawke and Irish actor Andrew Scott, for the Canadian premiere of “Blue Moon.”

U.K. pop singer Charli XCX is expected to get some time in the spotlight ahead of screenings of “Erupcja,” which she co-stars in with Polish actress Lena Góra.