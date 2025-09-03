Child, 11, dead after Richmond Hill, Ont., suspected arson sends 5 to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old girl has died in a Richmond Hill, Ont., house fire that is now being investigated as a suspected arson.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the death Wednesday, just days after a fire ripped through a home and sent five people to hospital.

At around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 1, emergency services responded to a call for a house fire on Skywood Drive, south of Bathurst Street and King Road.

Police said five people were taken to hospital; three of them were initially classified as having life-threatening injuries, but later in the day, all were listed in critical condition. MacSween said Wednesday the four other victims remain in hospital in critical condition.

Jim Kettles, an operations manager with the Office of the Fire Marshal, told reporters at the scene Richmond Hill firefighters had to rescue four people from inside the home.

Of the five people taken to hospital, four were adults and one was a youth, he added.

It’s not clear how the fire broke out, and no suspect information has been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.