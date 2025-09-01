Menu

Canada

5 people hurt, 3 critically, after fire rips through Richmond Hill, Ont., home

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 1, 2025 8:33 am
1 min read
Richmond Hill fire View image in full screen
Emergency crews attend the scene of a residential fire on Skywood Drive in Richmond Hill, Ont., Sept. 1, 2025. Max Trotta/Global News
Five people were taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a Richmond Hill, Ont., home early Monday morning.

York Regional Police said around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 1, emergency services responded to a call for a house fire on Skywood Drive, south of Bathurst Street and King Road.

Police said five people were taken to hospital; three of them had life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear how the fire broke out.

An investigation is underway.

