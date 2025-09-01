5 people hurt, 3 critically, after fire rips through Richmond Hill, Ont., home

Five people were taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a Richmond Hill, Ont., home early Monday morning.
York Regional Police said around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 1, emergency services responded to a call for a house fire on Skywood Drive, south of Bathurst Street and King Road.
Police said five people were taken to hospital; three of them had life-threatening injuries.
It’s not clear how the fire broke out.
An investigation is underway.
