5 people hurt, 3 critically, after fire rips through Richmond Hill, Ont., home

Five people were taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a Richmond Hill, Ont., home early Monday morning.

York Regional Police said around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 1, emergency services responded to a call for a house fire on Skywood Drive, south of Bathurst Street and King Road.

Police said five people were taken to hospital; three of them had life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear how the fire broke out.

An investigation is underway.