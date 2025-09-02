Winnipeg cops investigate 18th homicide of 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 25-year-old man from Lake St. Martin First Nation, who had been living in Winnipeg when he died Friday in hospital.

Officers were called to the scene on Langside Street shortly before 1 a.m., where they found an unresponsive, injured man. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say they’re considering the death of 25-year-old Melvin Catcheway a homicide, the city’s 18th of the year.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).