Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate 18th homicide of 2025

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada, according to a new study from the Fraser Institute, with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 25-year-old man from Lake St. Martin First Nation, who had been living in Winnipeg when he died Friday in hospital.

Officers were called to the scene on Langside Street shortly before 1 a.m., where they found an unresponsive, injured man. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say they’re considering the death of 25-year-old Melvin Catcheway a homicide, the city’s 18th of the year.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide'
Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide
