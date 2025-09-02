Menu

Canada

Legault tells auto board scandal inquiry he only learned of cost overruns in February

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2025 11:30 am
1 min read
Quebec transport minister Geneviève Guilbault testifies at Gallant commission
Quebec Premier François Legault says he only learned about cost overruns at the province’s auto insurance board in February 2025.

Legault is testifying at a public inquiry examining how the online platform known as SAAQclic cost at least $500 million more than planned.

The premier says it’s “not normal” he wasn’t told about the situation before an auditor general’s report in February detailed the overruns.

Legault’s appearance comes after previous testimony at the inquiry suggested his office was reportedly informed as early as 2020 of a risk of ballooning costs.

At least one witness also testified that in September 2022 the province’s top civil servant at the time — Yves Ouellet — was notified of a $222-million shortfall in the online platform.

Legault called the inquiry after Quebec’s auditor general revealed the total cost of the platform would be more than $1.1 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

