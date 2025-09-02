Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

11-year-old boy shot, killed during ‘ding dong ditch’ prank, man charged with murder

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 11:46 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Ding dong ditch’ prank turns deadly after homeowner fatally shoots 11-year-old boy'
‘Ding dong ditch’ prank turns deadly after homeowner fatally shoots 11-year-old boy
A prank turned deadly when a homeowner shot several rounds at children running away during a 'ding dong ditch' game in a Houston neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder for the shooting of an 11-year-old boy who police say was killed while playing “ding dong ditch” in Houston on Saturday.

Leon Gonzalo Jr. was booked into jail on Tuesday morning and charged with one count of murder, according to police.

Police said the victim, identified as Julian Guzman, and his friends were playing a game of “ding dong ditch,” in which they have someone ring people’s doorbells and then run away before they can answer the door.

“Officers were told Guzman was ringing doorbells of homes in the area and running away. A witness stated Guzman was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound,” Houston Police Department homicide division Sgt. Michael Cass reported.

Cass told CNN affiliate KHOU that a witness said someone ran out of the house and “was shooting at the kids running down the street.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, sadly enough, one of the boys, who was 11 years old, was shot in the back,” Cass said. “In my opinion, it does not look like any type of self-defence. It wasn’t close to the house, so it’ll more than likely be a murder charge.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Guzman was taken to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to police.

Authorities used a bullhorn to urge the suspect to come out of the house with their hands up shortly after the shooting took place on Saturday after 11 p.m. local time.

Gonzalo is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Door-knock pranksters damage Surrey homes'
Door-knock pranksters damage Surrey homes
Trending Now

A similar situation took place in May when a Virginia homeowner was arrested on a murder charge after police say he shot and killed an 18-year-old high school senior when a TikTok prank went wrong.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Bosworth Jr., 18, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police later identified the suspect as Tyler Butler, 27, in an updated release.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in Bosworth’s death. He is currently in jail without bond and his next court date is Sept. 17.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices