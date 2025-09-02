Menu

Canada

Driver hurt after bike thrown from bridge above Don Valley Parkway: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2025 6:26 am
1 min read
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
Police in Toronto say they are looking for a man believed to have thrown a bicycle off a bridge and onto one of the city’s busiest expressways.

Police say officers responded to a call on Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. after a car travelling north on the Don Valley Parkway was struck by the bike thrown from the Leaside Bridge.

Police say the bike caused severe damage to the vehicle and the driver sustained minor injuries.

They say a witness standing on the bridge saw the suspect throw the bike and was assaulted when they confronted him.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene.

Officers describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s with short dark hair wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

