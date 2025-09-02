Driver hurt after bike thrown from bridge above Don Valley Parkway: police

Police in Toronto say they are looking for a man believed to have thrown a bicycle off a bridge and onto one of the city’s busiest expressways.
Police say officers responded to a call on Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. after a car travelling north on the Don Valley Parkway was struck by the bike thrown from the Leaside Bridge.
Get breaking National news
Police say the bike caused severe damage to the vehicle and the driver sustained minor injuries.
They say a witness standing on the bridge saw the suspect throw the bike and was assaulted when they confronted him.
Police say the suspect then fled the scene.
Officers describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s with short dark hair wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
- Home invasion at local Ontario inn leaves two assaulted, suspects still at large
- Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts
- Ontario to break interprovincial barriers for regulated professions
- ‘A bit devastating’: Family Channel closure saddens fans, including many grownups
Comments