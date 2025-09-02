Fredericton Public Library reports record summer reading club attendance

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Siblings Coco and Robin Gathercole are no stranger to the Fredericton Public Library — their mother says they’re year-round users. But this summer, they were part of library history.

The library’s summer reading club normally has 400 to 600 attendees, according to Loralie Boyle, a library assistant. This year, there were almost 1,000 — a new record, according to Boyle.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I think that it just shows a culmination of all the work the library’s been doing,” Aimee Gauvin, Coco and Robin’s mother, said.

The program included traditional activities like story times, but it also had events like a “craft-ernoon” and a Star Wars-themed Jedi training session.

“It just became a place where we could all go,” Gauvin said.

“They’ve done a wonderful job making it an environment that everyone feels part of,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

To learn more about the program, and why it matters, watch the video above.