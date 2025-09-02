Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton Public Library reports record summer reading club attendance

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 10:41 am
1 min read
A girl wearing a black and yellow dress with sunflowers on it sits on a bench holding a book titled, "We are definitely human." Beside her is a stack of books. View image in full screen
Six-year-old Coco Gathercole, one of almost 1,000 summer reading club participants, reads outside the Fredericton Public Library on September 1, 2025. The 2025 summer club registrations broke the library's record. Anna Mandin / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Siblings Coco and Robin Gathercole are no stranger to the Fredericton Public Library — their mother says they’re year-round users. But this summer, they were part of library history.

The library’s summer reading club normally has 400 to 600 attendees, according to Loralie Boyle, a library assistant. This year, there were almost 1,000 — a new record, according to Boyle.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I think that it just shows a culmination of all the work the library’s been doing,” Aimee Gauvin, Coco and Robin’s mother, said.

The program included traditional activities like story times, but it also had events like a “craft-ernoon” and a Star Wars-themed Jedi training session.

Trending Now

“It just became a place where we could all go,” Gauvin said.

“They’ve done a wonderful job making it an environment that everyone feels part of,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

To learn more about the program, and why it matters, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices