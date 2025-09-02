Fredericton Public Library reports record summer reading club attendance

Siblings Coco and Robin Gathercole are no stranger to the Fredericton Public Library — their mother says they’re year-round users. But this summer, they were part of library history.
The library’s summer reading club normally has 400 to 600 attendees, according to Loralie Boyle, a library assistant. This year, there were almost 1,000 — a new record, according to Boyle.
Get daily National news
“I think that it just shows a culmination of all the work the library’s been doing,” Aimee Gauvin, Coco and Robin’s mother, said.
The program included traditional activities like story times, but it also had events like a “craft-ernoon” and a Star Wars-themed Jedi training session.
“It just became a place where we could all go,” Gauvin said.
“They’ve done a wonderful job making it an environment that everyone feels part of,” she added.
To learn more about the program, and why it matters, watch the video above.
Comments