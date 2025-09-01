Jays use extra roster spots on Kiner-Falefa, Tate

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right-hander Dillon Tate will both be active for Monday’s opener against the Cincinnati Reds, the Toronto Blue Jays announced.

Kiner-Falefa was claimed off waivers on Sunday from the Pittsburgh Pirates and has reported to the Jays. Meanwhile, Tate was selected to the Major League roster on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The moves for Kiner-Falefa and Tate make up the two additional roster spots MLB teams are granted for September — one position player and one pitcher — as they make their final push for the post-season.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a corresponding move, right-hander Nick Sandlin has been transferred to the 60-day injured list

Kiner-Falefa was sent to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline last season after 83 games with the Jays.

Tate, on the other hand, was brought in via trade from Baltimore last season and had primarily been with triple-A Buffalo in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.