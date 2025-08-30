B.C. man charged with manslaughter in death of Calgary woman

Send this page to someone via email

Almost nine months after the mysterious death of Calgary woman who was found lying on a city pathway with serious injuries, police appear to have finally made a breakthrough in the case.

Calgary police were called out to the Nose Creek Pathway around 4 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2024, for reports a passerby had discovered a woman in medical distress.

Twenty-three-year-old Jelisa Maschki was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

1:08 Woman found seriously injured along Calgary pathway dies

Police said it appeared she was the victim of an assault and that the homicide unit was investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite several public pleas by police for information into her death, it appeared investigators were no closer to making an arrest.

2:02 Calgary police investigate whether woman’s death was from assault or tragic accident

However, late Friday evening, Calgary police announced 29-year-old Nehemiah Walter John Oslund of Cranbrook, B.C., had been charged with manslaughter in relation to Maschki’s death.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Oslund was taken into custody in B.C. and police are working on a plan to transport him back to court in Calgary at a later date.

Investigators believe Maschki and Oslund, who were unknown to each other, had a brief interaction along the pathway that caused the injuries that led to her death.

Police continue to ask any members of the public who have information about the case to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.