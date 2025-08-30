Menu

Crime

B.C. man charged with manslaughter in death of Calgary woman

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 30, 2025 12:22 pm
1 min read
Friends of Jelisa Maschki speak out hoping for justice
WATCH: (Jan. 8, 2025) A young Calgary woman is speaking up, hoping to keep the focus on her friend's unsolved case. For the first time, we are hearing from a friend, someone who knew and loved 23-year-old Jelisa Maschki. As Elissa Carpenter explains, she's speaking out in hopes of finding answers and justice – Jan 8, 2025
Almost nine months after the mysterious death of Calgary woman who was found lying on a city pathway with serious injuries, police appear to have finally made a breakthrough in the case.

Calgary police were called out to the Nose Creek Pathway around 4 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2024, for reports a passerby had discovered a woman in medical distress.

Twenty-three-year-old Jelisa Maschki was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Woman found seriously injured along Calgary pathway dies

Police said it appeared she was the victim of an assault and that the homicide unit was investigating.

Despite several public pleas by police for information into her death, it appeared investigators were no closer to making an arrest.

Calgary police investigate whether woman’s death was from assault or tragic accident

However, late Friday evening, Calgary police announced 29-year-old Nehemiah Walter John Oslund of Cranbrook, B.C., had been charged with manslaughter in relation to Maschki’s death.

Oslund was taken into custody in B.C. and police are working on a plan to transport him back to court in Calgary at a later date.

Investigators believe Maschki and Oslund, who were unknown to each other, had a brief interaction along the pathway that caused the injuries that led to her death.

Police continue to ask any members of the public who have information about the case to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

