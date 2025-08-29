Menu

Crime

RCMP searching for Winnipeg man wanted in fatal 2024 crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man who has been charged with impaired driving — among other offences — in a fatal head-on collision in November of last year.

Winnipegger Kevin Maytwayashing, 48, is wanted in connection with the crash, which killed the 50-year-old female driver of another vehicle.

The incident, which took place on Highway 16 northwest of Portage la Prairie, involved a southbound SUV — which RCMP say was driven by Maytwayashing — crossing the centre line and colliding head-on with a northbound SUV.

Kevin Maytwayashing, 48, (seen here in 2003) is wanted in connection with the crash, which killed the other driver, a 50-year-old woman.
Kevin Maytwayashing, 48, (seen here in 2003) is wanted in connection with the crash, which killed the other driver, a 50-year-old woman. Manitoba RCMP

Maytwayashing is charged with impaired driving, impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation causing death and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Police said he’s believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

