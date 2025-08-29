Menu

Crime

Traffic officer thwarts Winnipeg shoplifting attempt, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 10:57 am
1 min read
Flurry of retail theft arrests in Winnipeg
RELATED: Police have made nearly two dozen arrests over the course of three days, in an operation to curb shoplifting in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police are crediting the quick actions of a traffic officer for the arrest of a 25-year-old man during a shoplifting incident.

The officer was flagged down Wednesday afternoon by an employee at a Donald Street business, who said someone was in the process of stealing from the store.

The officer was able to stop the man before he could flee. Police said a struggle took place and that a knife fell from the suspect’s waistband. A passerby called police for help, and additional officers arrived to assist in taking the man into custody.

The original officer suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

The suspect is facing charges of theft under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, weapon possession and failing to comply with release conditions.

Winnipeg police arrest suspect in rash of retail thefts
