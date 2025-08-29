Traffic officer thwarts Winnipeg shoplifting attempt, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are crediting the quick actions of a traffic officer for the arrest of a 25-year-old man during a shoplifting incident.

The officer was flagged down Wednesday afternoon by an employee at a Donald Street business, who said someone was in the process of stealing from the store.

The officer was able to stop the man before he could flee. Police said a struggle took place and that a knife fell from the suspect’s waistband. A passerby called police for help, and additional officers arrived to assist in taking the man into custody.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The original officer suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

The suspect is facing charges of theft under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, weapon possession and failing to comply with release conditions.