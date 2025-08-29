2 teen boys charged with murder in fatal Toronto mall bathroom shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two teens have been arrested after a 19-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a bathroom at Scarborough Town Centre last week.

Police said they were called to the mall on Aug. 21, just before 2 p.m., for reports that someone had been shot.

That’s when officers found 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas in the washroom with gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Police at the time said the shooting was being investigated as a targeted killing.

In an update on Friday, investigators said they have arrested two 17-year-old boys. They are each charged with second-degree murder.

Due to their age, they cannot be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Global News sat down with the family of the victim, who are mourning his loss. A collage of photos and fresh flowers surrounded their living room.

“My brother was a loving, caring and selfless person,” said Jessica Amalathas, Daniel’s older sister.

“He was a hard worker and very independent.… While he was going to university full-time, he was working three days, doing full-time hours. My brother is a very compassionate person, and I miss him very much,” she told Global News.

The family said Daniel was a second-year auto mechanical engineering student at Ontario Tech University. He also worked part-time at Costco.

His sister said he had told her he was heading to the mall Thursday morning. She had no idea it would be the last time she saw him alive.

His mother, Judy Basil, said her son had made casual plans for the rest of the day, including washing his car.

When she and Daniel’s father drove past the mall that afternoon and saw first responders, they never imagined the scene involved their son.

“I was so shocked. I can’t believe it. I can’t imagine my son,” she said. “You know he’s very kind. He’s loving. He’s a church-going boy.”