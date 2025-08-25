Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family of teen found murdered at Scarborough Town Centre speak out

By Catherine McDonald & Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 9:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Man killed in daytime shooting inside Toronto shopping mall'
Man killed in daytime shooting inside Toronto shopping mall
WATCH: Man killed in daytime shooting inside Toronto shopping mall.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Scarborough family is in mourning after 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas was fatally shot inside Scarborough Town Centre during broad daylight last Thursday.

Initially deemed suspicious, Toronto Police confirmed Saturday that Amalaha’s death is being investigated as a targeted killing.

The young man was found with a gunshot wound inside the family washroom near the mall’s food court just before 2 p.m. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

In the days since, grief has filled the Amalathas family’s Scarborough home.

A collage of photos and fresh flowers now surround their living room, a tribute to the only son they’ve lost so suddenly.

“My brother was a loving, caring and selfless person,” said Jessica Amalathas, Daniel’s older sister.

“He was a hard worker and very independent… While he was going to university full-time, he was working three days doing full-time hours. My brother is a very compassionate person, and I miss him very much,” she told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel was a second year auto mechanical engineering student at Ontario Tech University. He also worked part-time at Costco.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to his sister, he had told her he was heading to the mall Thursday morning. She had no idea it would be the last time she saw him alive.

“It doesn’t make sense. He left for the mall. He was going to come back,” Jessica said.

She added that her brother had no known enemies and the family has no idea why anyone would harm him.

His mother, Judy Basil, said the 20-year-old had made casual plans for the rest of the day, including washing his car.

When she and Daniel’s father drove past the mall that afternoon and saw first responders, they never imagined the scene involved their son.

Trending Now

“I was so shocked. I can’t believe it. I can’t imagine my son,” she said. “You know he’s very kind. He’s loving. He’s a church-going boy.”

The family says they were disturbed by how police initially handled the situation.

The mall remained open during the investigation, with only the area around the family washroom cordoned off.

“I feel they should have done a lockdown. Because my brother got hurt and who’s next?” said Jessica. “There’s multiple people at the mall.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Toronto Police Acting Inspector Baheer Sarvanandan, officers secured the area quickly upon arrival, shortly after the incident.

“As soon as officers arrived, they find the confined area and the firearm was located and based on preliminary investigation, we deemed it to be safe,” he said.

Still, the family says they’re concerned that whoever is responsible may still be at large, and that the public could remain at risk.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices