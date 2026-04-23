Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police make arrests in text-message cyberattack, 13M disruptions reported

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 1:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police uncover ‘first in Canada’ SMS blaster fraud scheme targeting thousands'
Toronto police uncover ‘first in Canada’ SMS blaster fraud scheme targeting thousands
WATCH: At a press conference on Thursday, Toronto police say a cybercrime investigation dubbed Project Lighthouse has uncovered a sophisticated SMS blaster operation, believed to be the first of its kind detected in Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Toronto Police Service says it has made arrests in what it’s calling a first-of-its-kind cybercrime investigation in Canada involving a mobile “SMS blaster.”

Dubbed Project Lighthouse, the probe uncovered the use of a sophisticated device that mimics a legitimate cell tower to send fraudulent text messages to nearby phones.

Police said in a release that the technology can trick thousands of devices into connecting to it, allowing scammers to send messages that appear to come from trusted organizations such as banks or service providers.

The device was first detected in downtown Toronto in November 2025 and was later tracked moving across the Greater Toronto Area over several months.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During that time, tens of thousands of mobile devices connected to the system, with more than 13 million network disruptions recorded, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news conference on Thursday, Toronto police explained that those disruptions could temporarily block access to legitimate cellular networks, including emergency services like 911.

Police executed search warrants at residences in Markham and Hamilton on March 31, seizing multiple devices and electronic evidence. Two people were arrested at the scene and a third person later turned themselves in.

The three individuals are facing dozens of charges, including fraud- and mischief-related offences.

“We’re pretty confident that we have dealt with all of them [suspects] and there will be no further risk in the city of Toronto for this,” Det. Sgt. Lindsay Riddell said Thursday.

“We’re still looking to identify other victims. We’re not stopping here,” she added.

“It’s very common for us to get scam text messages. We’ve been in conversation with different organizations to see who victims of this may be as well.”

Authorities are urging the public not to click on suspicious links or share personal or login information through unsolicited messages.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices