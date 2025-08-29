Major break in Simcoe County murder from 2023, suspect arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Simcoe County man two years ago.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of a 32-year-old Danika Lawrie in connection with the 2023 murder of Jesse Daniel Deschamps, 30.

Lawrie was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder, mischief over $5000 and obstructing a peace officer.

On July 27, 2024, at around 5 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say they found Deschamps, of Penetanguishene, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In August 2023, OPP said they found a vehicle of interest involved in the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, in October of that year, they released a sketch from an OPP forensic artist to help identify a man police said they wanted to speak to.

No further details were given on the person in the sketch or their connection to the case.

Lawrie remains in custody pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on a later date.

The OPP Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.