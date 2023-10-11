Police looking for person in connection with fatal shooting of 30-year-old in Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police with the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment are looking for help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Penetanguishene.

On July 27 at around 5 p.m., gunshots and an injured person were reported in the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall.

Police say Jesse Daniel Deshamps, 30, of Penetanguishene, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service confirmed a gunshot wound as the cause of death.

In August OPP say they found a vehicle of interest involved in the shooting.

Now an OPP forensic artist has created a sketch to help identify a person police say they would like to speak to.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information or video can contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.