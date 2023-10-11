Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for person in connection with fatal shooting of 30-year-old in Simcoe County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 12:27 pm
OPP forensic artist sketch of person police want to speak to in connection with a fatal Penetanguishene shooting. View image in full screen
OPP forensic artist sketch of person police want to speak to in connection with a fatal Penetanguishene shooting. Supplied by OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police with the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment are looking for help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Penetanguishene.

On July 27 at around 5 p.m., gunshots and an injured person were reported in the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall.

Police say Jesse Daniel Deshamps, 30, of Penetanguishene, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service confirmed a gunshot wound as the cause of death.

In August OPP say they found a vehicle of interest involved in the shooting.

Now an OPP forensic artist has created a sketch to help identify a person police say they would like to speak to.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information or video can contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices