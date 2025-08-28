Lack of affordable housing, addictions driving homelessness in Winnipeg: report

Send this page to someone via email

More affordable housing and addictions supports are needed to address homelessness in Winnipeg, according to findings from End Homelessness Winnipeg’s 2024 Street Census.

The point-in-time count, first conducted in 2015, attempts to measure and understand the circumstances of the city’s homeless population.

At least 2,469 people were homeless in Winnipeg on Nov. 5, 2024. 67.9 per cent had experienced homelessness for six months or more, meeting the definition of chronic homelessness.

