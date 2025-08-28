Menu

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Headline link
Lifestyle

Lack of affordable housing, addictions driving homelessness in Winnipeg: report

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 8:08 pm
WATCH: The point-in-time count, first conducted in 2015, attempts to measure and understand the circumstances of the city's homeless population.
More affordable housing and addictions supports are needed to address homelessness in Winnipeg, according to findings from End Homelessness Winnipeg’s 2024 Street Census.

The point-in-time count, first conducted in 2015, attempts to measure and understand the circumstances of the city’s homeless population.

At least 2,469 people were homeless in Winnipeg on Nov. 5, 2024. 67.9 per cent had experienced homelessness for six months or more, meeting the definition of chronic homelessness.

Play the video above to learn more of the report’s findings.

