Firefighters battle blaze at Winnipeg homeless camp

Firefighters were called to a fire at a homeless encampment in Winnipeg early Tuesday.

A fire broke out at the camp along the riverbank near Assiniboine Avenue around 12:23 a.m.

When crews arrived they found several tents on fire. No one was hurt.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Officials say encampments are at a higher risk for fires because they’re built using flammable materials, and there’s only one point of access to them.

