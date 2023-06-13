Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle blaze at Winnipeg homeless camp

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 5:54 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Firefighters were called to a fire at a homeless encampment in Winnipeg early Tuesday.

A fire broke out at the camp along the riverbank near Assiniboine Avenue around 12:23 a.m.

When crews arrived they found several tents on fire. No one was hurt.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Officials say encampments are at a higher risk for fires because they’re built using flammable materials, and there’s only one point of access to them.

Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

 

