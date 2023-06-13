Firefighters battle blaze at Winnipeg homeless camp

Firefighters were called to a fire at a homeless encampment in Winnipeg early Tuesday.
A fire broke out at the camp along the riverbank near Assiniboine Avenue around 12:23 a.m.
When crews arrived they found several tents on fire. No one was hurt.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Officials say encampments are at a higher risk for fires because they’re built using flammable materials, and there’s only one point of access to them.
Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment
Trending Now
More on Canada
Comments