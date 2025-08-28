Menu

Crime

RCMP probe ‘threat of violence’ against Penticton city employee

By Ashley Joannou The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2025 6:48 pm
1 min read
Lakeshore boardwalk in Penticton. View image in full screen
Lakeshore boardwalk in Penticton. Global News
Officials in Penticton, B.C., say police are investigating a recent “threat of violence” directed at a senior member of municipal staff in the Okanagan city.

A statement from the city says the person was targeted on social media and received threats following a public discussion related to transportation planning.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield says the threats are “deeply troubling and wholly unacceptable” and the matter is now under investigation by the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Penticton looks to crack down on Lakeshore Drive violent crime'
Penticton looks to crack down on Lakeshore Drive violent crime

He says traffic safety improvements underway in the city are a direct response to community feedback received not only recently, but over many years.

Bloomfield says residents have “consistently asked for neighbourhood streets that are livable and offer safe, inclusive travel choices.”

He says staff deserve to be able to do their jobs without fear of intimidation.

“Penticton is a city built on dialogue, diversity and respect. We welcome passionate debate — it’s a cornerstone of democracy,” Bloomfield says. “But when that passion turns into harassment or threats, it crosses a line that must never be crossed.”

Click to play video: 'Penticton man beaten in front of children'
Penticton man beaten in front of children
A statement from city manager Anthony Haddad says transportation planning can be a divisive issue, and officials recognize some residents may have concerns or frustrations about city decisions.

But he says threats of violence would not be tolerated.

“Healthy, respectful debate is not only encouraged — it is essential. Harassment and intimidation, however, undermine the very fabric of our democratic process.”

Haddad says the city stands behind its staff and remains committed to “listening to all voices” in respectful dialogue.

The city is working with police as they investigate the recent threats, he adds.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

