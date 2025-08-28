RCMP probe ‘threat of violence’ against Penticton city employee

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Penticton, B.C., say police are investigating a recent “threat of violence” directed at a senior member of municipal staff in the Okanagan city.

A statement from the city says the person was targeted on social media and received threats following a public discussion related to transportation planning.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield says the threats are “deeply troubling and wholly unacceptable” and the matter is now under investigation by the RCMP.

1:54 Penticton looks to crack down on Lakeshore Drive violent crime

He says traffic safety improvements underway in the city are a direct response to community feedback received not only recently, but over many years.

Story continues below advertisement

Bloomfield says residents have “consistently asked for neighbourhood streets that are livable and offer safe, inclusive travel choices.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says staff deserve to be able to do their jobs without fear of intimidation.

“Penticton is a city built on dialogue, diversity and respect. We welcome passionate debate — it’s a cornerstone of democracy,” Bloomfield says. “But when that passion turns into harassment or threats, it crosses a line that must never be crossed.”

1:53 Penticton man beaten in front of children

A statement from city manager Anthony Haddad says transportation planning can be a divisive issue, and officials recognize some residents may have concerns or frustrations about city decisions.

But he says threats of violence would not be tolerated.

“Healthy, respectful debate is not only encouraged — it is essential. Harassment and intimidation, however, undermine the very fabric of our democratic process.”

Story continues below advertisement

Haddad says the city stands behind its staff and remains committed to “listening to all voices” in respectful dialogue.

The city is working with police as they investigate the recent threats, he adds.