2 charged after Winnipeg cops search alleged chop shop in encampment

Winnipeg police say they found a bicycle chop shop in an encampment in the Fort Douglas Park area.

Two men have been arrested after a search Wednesday afternoon. Police said they searched a temporary structure near the riverbank on Gomez Street, and seized a large quantity of potentially stolen items.

The search turned up 50 bike frames, 77 tires, 53 rims, five completely tires with rims, and other assorted items, including a wheelchair, pressure washer, lawn mower, and gas generator.

The two suspects — 39 and 57 –were inside the structure at the time of the raid. They were charged with possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, and were released on undertakings.

Police said they also arrested a third person, who was released without charge.