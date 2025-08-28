Menu

Crime

2 charged after Winnipeg cops search alleged chop shop in encampment

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 3:31 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Winnipeg police say they found a bicycle chop shop in an encampment in the Fort Douglas Park area.

Two men have been arrested after a search Wednesday afternoon. Police said they searched a temporary structure near the riverbank on Gomez Street, and seized a large quantity of potentially stolen items.

The search turned up 50 bike frames, 77 tires, 53 rims, five completely tires with rims, and other assorted items, including a wheelchair, pressure washer, lawn mower, and gas generator.

The two suspects  — 39 and 57 –were inside the structure at the time of the raid. They were charged with possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, and were released on undertakings.

Police said they also arrested a third person, who was released without charge.

Winnipeg links up with free global bike registration network
