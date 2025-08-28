Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fire

Fire tears through Edmonton lighting business, investigation underway

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 12:56 pm
1 min read
Fire crews on scene at Chateau Lighting in Edmonton on Thursday, August 28, 2025. View image in full screen
Fire crews at the scene at Chateau Lighting in Edmonton on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. Global News
An early morning fire ripped through a south-side Edmonton business on Thursday, destroying lighting fixtures, furniture and décor.

Chateau Lighting has been a fixture on the corner of 99 Street and 43 Avenue, near the Whitemud overpass ramp, for years.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 4:20 a.m. Thursday and arrived minutes later to flames and smoke coming from the back end of the strip mall.

District Chief Mike Weiss, with Edmonton Fire Rescue, said the fire was listed as under control about an hour and a half after crews arrived. An early morning commuter saw the flames and called 911.

Weiss said a total of nine crews were on scene to battle the blaze.

“It looks like it started inside,” Weiss said. “But we can’t confirm that until investigators get here and do their work.”

Weiss said that with the number of electrical fixtures inside a lighting store, it could potentially be more difficult to pin down what caused the fire.

The back wall of the lighting store was burned out, and inside, the damage was extensive. The flames did not spread to neighbouring businesses in the strip mall but there was smoke damage in other parts of the building.

Fire investigators arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m.

There were no injuries.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

