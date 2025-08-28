Sinkhole opens at busy Toronto intersection, leading to basement flooding

A watermain break at a busy east-end Toronto intersection has led to a massive sinkhole and basement flooding nearby.
The City of Toronto said crews are working to repair the watermain at Coxwell and Cosburn avenues after it broke late Wednesday night.
The break led to street flooding, pavement damage and a sinkhole at the intersection. At least two basement floods have been reported to the city so far, a spokesperson said.
“City crews have been working through the night and remain on-site to carry out emergency repairs, help prevent further flooding and support impacted residents,” a city spokesperson told Global News in an email Thursday morning.
“The intersection will remain temporarily closed while repairs continue. An estimated timeline for road restoration will be shared once an investigation has been completed. Residents are encouraged to find alternative routes until the road can be restored.”
- Public servants should work in office 5 days a week, Doug Ford says
- Ontario to offer RSV vaccines to all seniors over 75 starting this fall
- Toronto police officer pleads guilty to assault in 2023 shooting of homeless man
- Subsidizing Hwy. 407 truck tolls will create lineups ‘from here to Timbuktu’: Ford
Comments