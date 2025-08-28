Sinkhole opens at busy Toronto intersection, leading to basement flooding

Send this page to someone via email

A watermain break at a busy east-end Toronto intersection has led to a massive sinkhole and basement flooding nearby.

The City of Toronto said crews are working to repair the watermain at Coxwell and Cosburn avenues after it broke late Wednesday night.

The break led to street flooding, pavement damage and a sinkhole at the intersection. At least two basement floods have been reported to the city so far, a spokesperson said.

View image in full screen City of Toronto crews inspect a sinkhole at the intersection of Coxwell and Cosburn avenues in Toronto on Aug. 28, 2025. A city spokesperson said the sinkhole was caused by a watermain break. Tyler Thornley/Global News

“City crews have been working through the night and remain on-site to carry out emergency repairs, help prevent further flooding and support impacted residents,” a city spokesperson told Global News in an email Thursday morning.

“The intersection will remain temporarily closed while repairs continue. An estimated timeline for road restoration will be shared once an investigation has been completed. Residents are encouraged to find alternative routes until the road can be restored.”