Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Google won’t comply with ‘right to be forgotten,’ privacy watchdog says

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2025 3:48 pm
2 min read
FILE - A cursor moves over Google's search engine page, in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File). View image in full screen
FILE - A cursor moves over Google's search engine page, in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal privacy commissioner says individuals have the right to have some information delisted from search engine results, but Google is refusing to comply.

In his decision in a long-running case that has been central to establishing the application of a “right to be forgotten” in Canada, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne recommended Google de-list articles about a criminal charge that was dropped.

In a press release, the commissioner’s office said Google won’t implement the recommendation to de-list specific articles in the search results for the individual’s name. The release said the office “is considering all available options to secure Google’s compliance with the Act.”

The case first began in 2017, with Google challenging the application of federal privacy law to its search engine. The privacy commissioner asked the courts to weigh in and in 2023 the Federal Court of Appeal rejected Google’s appeal. The decision marked a victory for people seeking a digital “right to be forgotten” in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Google wins EU court case on reach of ‘right to be forgotten’ laws'
Google wins EU court case on reach of ‘right to be forgotten’ laws

The release Wednesday said the commissioner found that individuals have the right, in “limited circumstances,” to have some information delisted, so that it doesn’t show up in online searches for their name.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The right “applies in situations where there is a risk of serious harm to an individual, including, as he has found in this case, a risk of harm to a person’s safety or dignity if certain elements of their personal information continue to be displayed through an online search for their name,” it said.

Trending Now

The right applies if “this risk of harm outweighs the public interest in that information remaining accessible through such a search.”

The case in question involved articles about a criminal charge that was dropped, which the individual said caused direct harm, including social stigma, lost job opportunities and physical assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The commissioner recommended Google de-list the article for searches of that individual’s name, though they would continue to be available online and appear in results for other search terms.

According to Google, the court cases didn’t consider questions around impact on freedom of expression.

A Google spokesperson said the company is reviewing the report but remains “strongly of the view that consideration of a so-called ‘right to be forgotten’ must be appropriately balanced with the freedom of expression and access to information rights of Canadians, the news media, and other publishers, and therefore should be determined and defined by the courts.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices