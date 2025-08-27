No charges against Winnipeg cops in 2023 fatal shooting of international student: report

See more sharing options

No charges should be laid against Winnipeg police officers who shot and killed a university student on New Year’s Eve 2023, an investigation into the incident has concluded.

Afolabi Opaso, 19, an international student at the University of Manitoba, was killed when officers — who had been called to the scene for a wellness check — said he ran at them with two knives.

Because an officer involved in the shooting is related to a Manitoba Justice employee, the investigation was handled out-of-province by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The ASIRT report, released Wednesday, determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer responsible for the shooting committed an offence.