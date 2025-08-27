No charges against Winnipeg cops in 2023 fatal shooting of international student: report

No charges should be laid against Winnipeg police officers who shot and killed a university student on New Year’s Eve 2023, an investigation into the incident has concluded.
Afolabi Opaso, 19, an international student at the University of Manitoba, was killed when officers — who had been called to the scene for a wellness check — said he ran at them with two knives.
Get daily National news
Because an officer involved in the shooting is related to a Manitoba Justice employee, the investigation was handled out-of-province by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
The ASIRT report, released Wednesday, determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer responsible for the shooting committed an offence.
Comments