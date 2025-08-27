Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

No charges against Winnipeg cops in 2023 fatal shooting of international student: report

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
Afolabi Stephen Opaso, 19, was an international student from Nigeria studying economics at the University of Manitoba, according to his family's lawyer. He was shot and killed by police on Dec. 31, 2023.
Afolabi Stephen Opaso, 19, was an international student from Nigeria studying economics at the University of Manitoba, according to his family's lawyer. He was shot and killed by police on Dec. 31, 2023. Courtesy / Jean-René Dominique Kwilu
No charges should be laid against Winnipeg police officers who shot and killed a university student on New Year’s Eve 2023, an investigation into the incident has concluded.

Afolabi Opaso, 19, an international student at the University of Manitoba, was killed when officers — who had been called to the scene for a wellness check — said he ran at them with two knives.

Because an officer involved in the shooting is related to a Manitoba Justice employee, the investigation was handled out-of-province by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The ASIRT report, released Wednesday, determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer responsible for the shooting committed an offence.

