Manitoba PCs holds slim lead over NDP in Spruce Woods byelection

The Manitoba PCs appear to have held on to their seat in the Spruce Woods riding, but it wasn’t easy.

With all polls reporting, the PCs and candidate Colleen Robbins have picked up 2,805 votes, just 70 votes ahead of the NDP and Ray Berthelette (2,735).

The seat has been vacant since March, when Grant Jackson resigned to run for the federal Conservatives in the April general election.

In 2023, Jackson and the PC’s won this riding by more than 3,000 votes.

The Spruce Woods riding is largely rural and has voted strongly for the Progressive Conservatives since it was formed in 2011.

But the governing New Democrats are riding high in provincewide opinion polls and have made a series of promises and announcements in the area.

According to Elections Manitoba, 40.71 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

The Liberals and candidate Stephen Reid came in a distant third with 444 votes.