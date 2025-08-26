Menu

Canada

New child and youth justice centre opens in Moose Jaw

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 7:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New child and youth justice centre opens in Moose Jaw'
New child and youth justice centre opens in Moose Jaw
WATCH: The Little Oak Centre in Moose Jaw will provide children who have experienced abuse with a safe and supportive place during the justice process.
A new child and youth justice centre has opened in Moose Jaw with nearly $470,000 in federal and provincial funding.

The Little Oak Centre is designed to provide children who have experienced abuse with a safe, supportive space while helping families navigate the justice system.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above about the role the centre will play in the justice process.

