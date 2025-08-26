New child and youth justice centre opens in Moose Jaw

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A new child and youth justice centre has opened in Moose Jaw with nearly $470,000 in federal and provincial funding.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Little Oak Centre is designed to provide children who have experienced abuse with a safe, supportive space while helping families navigate the justice system.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above about the role the centre will play in the justice process.