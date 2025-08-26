New child and youth justice centre opens in Moose Jaw

A new child and youth justice centre has opened in Moose Jaw with nearly $470,000 in federal and provincial funding.
The Little Oak Centre is designed to provide children who have experienced abuse with a safe, supportive space while helping families navigate the justice system.
Manjot Singh has more in the video above about the role the centre will play in the justice process.
