Searchers from Manitoba arrive in Edmonton to help look for missing teen

A group of Manitoba-based searchers have arrived in Alberta to scour the North Saskatchewan River for an Edmonton teen who has been missing all summer.
Samuel Bird, who is 14, was last seen in June, when he left home to visit a friend in the city’s west end and never returned.
George Robinson, who lives in Winnipeg, says he and at least two others have arrived in Edmonton to search for the boy.
Robinson is one of several members of the public who have taken it upon themselves to look for the boy.
Get breaking National news
Edmonton police have recently been asked by the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations and Samuel’s family to designate Bird’s case a search and recovery operation.
Alanna Bird, the boy’s mother, says she feels so grateful that Robinson and others are coming down to look for her son and is hopeful she’ll be able to “lay him to rest.”
“Samuel, we are going to find you. I feel good about this,” she writes on social media.
Comments