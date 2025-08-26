Menu

Crime

Searchers from Manitoba arrive in Edmonton to help look for missing teen

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 5:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Family searches for missing Edmonton teen Samuel Bird'
Family searches for missing Edmonton teen Samuel Bird
WATCH (July 19): The search continues for a Edmonton teen, who has been missing since early June. 14-year-old Samuel Bird was last seen by his family when he went to visit a friend, but did not return. Erik Bay has more – Jul 19, 2025
A group of Manitoba-based searchers have arrived in Alberta to scour the North Saskatchewan River for an Edmonton teen who has been missing all summer.

Samuel Bird, who is 14, was last seen in June, when he left home to visit a friend in the city’s west end and never returned.

Family and friends of 14-year-old Samuel Bird have spent weeks seaching the Edmonton river valley for any signs of the missing boy. View image in full screen
Family and friends of 14-year-old Samuel Bird have spent weeks seaching the Edmonton river valley for any signs of the missing boy. Courtesy: Alanna Bird

George Robinson, who lives in Winnipeg, says he and at least two others have arrived in Edmonton to search for the boy.

Robinson is one of several members of the public who have taken it upon themselves to look for the boy.

Edmonton police have recently been asked by the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations and Samuel’s family to designate Bird’s case a search and recovery operation.

Edmonton police continue to ask anyone with information on 14-year-old Samuel Bird's whereabouts, to please give them a call. View image in full screen
Edmonton police continue to ask anyone with information on 14-year-old Samuel Bird’s whereabouts, to please give them a call. Courtesy: Alanna Bird

Alanna Bird, the boy’s mother, says she feels so grateful that Robinson and others are coming down to look for her son and is hopeful she’ll be able to “lay him to rest.”

“Samuel, we are going to find you. I feel good about this,” she writes on social media.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

