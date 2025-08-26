Searchers from Manitoba arrive in Edmonton to help look for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Manitoba-based searchers have arrived in Alberta to scour the North Saskatchewan River for an Edmonton teen who has been missing all summer.

Samuel Bird, who is 14, was last seen in June, when he left home to visit a friend in the city’s west end and never returned.

View image in full screen Family and friends of 14-year-old Samuel Bird have spent weeks seaching the Edmonton river valley for any signs of the missing boy. Courtesy: Alanna Bird

George Robinson, who lives in Winnipeg, says he and at least two others have arrived in Edmonton to search for the boy.

Robinson is one of several members of the public who have taken it upon themselves to look for the boy.

Edmonton police have recently been asked by the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations and Samuel’s family to designate Bird’s case a search and recovery operation.

View image in full screen Edmonton police continue to ask anyone with information on 14-year-old Samuel Bird’s whereabouts, to please give them a call. Courtesy: Alanna Bird

Alanna Bird, the boy’s mother, says she feels so grateful that Robinson and others are coming down to look for her son and is hopeful she’ll be able to “lay him to rest.”

“Samuel, we are going to find you. I feel good about this,” she writes on social media.