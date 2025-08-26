Montreal mayor hopefuls promise to dump plan for biweekly garbage pickup in borough

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A controversial switch to biweekly trash pickup in a Montreal borough could be coming to an end, at least during summertime.

Two of the leading contenders for mayor have pledged to reverse a key part of the current administration’s plan for Montreal to become a zero-waste city by 2030.

Luc Rabouin has taken over from outgoing Mayor Valérie Plante at the helm of Projet Montréal.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says he would bring back weekly pickup in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough during summer months if he’s elected in November.

The promise is a reversal for Projet Montréal, which implemented biweekly pickup in three boroughs as part of a pledge to make Montreal the greenest city in North America.

While other major Canadian cities reduced garbage pickup frequency long ago, Montreal has struggled to get the population on board.

Story continues below advertisement

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, mayoral candidate for Opposition party Ensemble Montreal, has also promised to bring back weekly pickup in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve between May and October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.