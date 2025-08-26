Menu

Canada

Montreal mayor hopefuls promise to dump plan for biweekly garbage pickup in borough

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 3:52 pm
1 min read
Garbage, which was put out for pickup on the incorrect day, lays on the ground next to recycling bins that were collected by sanitation workers in Montreal on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Garbage, which was put out for pickup on the incorrect day, lays on the ground next to recycling bins that were collected by sanitation workers in Montreal on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A controversial switch to biweekly trash pickup in a Montreal borough could be coming to an end, at least during summertime.

Two of the leading contenders for mayor have pledged to reverse a key part of the current administration’s plan for Montreal to become a zero-waste city by 2030.

Luc Rabouin has taken over from outgoing Mayor Valérie Plante at the helm of Projet Montréal.

He says he would bring back weekly pickup in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough during summer months if he’s elected in November.

The promise is a reversal for Projet Montréal, which implemented biweekly pickup in three boroughs as part of a pledge to make Montreal the greenest city in North America.

While other major Canadian cities reduced garbage pickup frequency long ago, Montreal has struggled to get the population on board.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, mayoral candidate for Opposition party Ensemble Montreal, has also promised to bring back weekly pickup in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve between May and October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

