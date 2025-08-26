Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek 2 suspects, 1 unidentified, in Portage la Prairie break-in attempt

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 4:02 pm
1 min read
RCMP are looking for Christian Meeches (left) and another unidentified suspect in connection with a Portage la Prairie incident.
RCMP are looking for Christian Meeches (left) and another unidentified suspect in connection with a Portage la Prairie incident. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man from Long Plain First Nation and asking for the public’s help in identifying a second suspect connected to a Portage la Prairie incident earlier this month.

Officers from the Portage detachment were called to a home on Royal Road on the evening of Aug. 8, where they were told that two men claiming to be RCMP officers asked the residents to let them inside, before breaking a door and window on the porch in a failed attempt to break in.

The men then took off in a white sedan, police said.

Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify this man. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify this man. Manitoba RCMP

A warrant has been issued for one of the suspects, 27-year-old Christian Meeches. The other suspect, who police said was wearing a white hoodie during the break-in attempt, remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Car break ins unlikely to lead to arrest'
Car break ins unlikely to lead to arrest
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

