Manitoba RCMP seek 2 suspects, 1 unidentified, in Portage la Prairie break-in attempt

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man from Long Plain First Nation and asking for the public’s help in identifying a second suspect connected to a Portage la Prairie incident earlier this month.

Officers from the Portage detachment were called to a home on Royal Road on the evening of Aug. 8, where they were told that two men claiming to be RCMP officers asked the residents to let them inside, before breaking a door and window on the porch in a failed attempt to break in.

The men then took off in a white sedan, police said.

View image in full screen Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify this man. Manitoba RCMP

A warrant has been issued for one of the suspects, 27-year-old Christian Meeches. The other suspect, who police said was wearing a white hoodie during the break-in attempt, remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.