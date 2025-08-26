Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

CBC will defend its refusal to reveal Gem subscriber numbers in court

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 12:28 pm
1 min read
The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CBC/Radio-Canada is going to court to defend its refusal to disclose subscriber numbers for its Gem streaming service.

A spokesperson says the public broadcaster will make its case in Federal Court, after the information commissioner ordered CBC to make available the number of paid subscribers to Gem.

Matt Malone, an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa, first asked for the information in an access-to-information request.

Click to play video: 'Carney pledges more funding to CBC while Poilievre plans cuts'
Carney pledges more funding to CBC while Poilievre plans cuts
Trending Now

When CBC refused, citing exemptions for programming activities and information that could harm its competitive position, Malone appealed to the federal information commissioner.

Story continues below advertisement

The information commissioner disagreed with the CBC, and in July ordered the public broadcaster to disclose the numbers.

CBC launched the streaming service, which has paid and free versions, in 2018.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices