Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Accused in Manitoba armed robbery facing 20 charges: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says'
Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: After a series of suspected armed robberies on Manitoba farms this weekend, rural residents are pushing for public safety improvements. Global's Katherine Dornian has more on what they want to see — and how the province is responding. – Apr 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario man is facing a whopping 20 charges in connection with an armed robbery at Deacon’s Corner on Highway 1 last week, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Oakbank detachment were called to a business around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, where they learned an armed man demanded the employee unlock a fuel pump before fleeing in a yellow pickup truck.

The truck was spotted that night in the RM of De Salaberry, but an attempt by RCMP to pull the vehicle over was unsuccessful.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It was found a short time later, parked in a field on Road 25 North, and police were able to arrest the driver.

They later learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from an area near Dryden, Ont., and the gun used in the robbery is also believed to have been stolen from St. Narcisee, Que.

Story continues below advertisement

The man, 30, is in custody and faces a raft of gun charges, as well as uttering threats, assault, robbery, fleeing from police, driving while prohibited and possessing property obtained by crime.

Trending Now

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Man handed 68 charges in string of Winnipeg robberies, property crimes'
Man handed 68 charges in string of Winnipeg robberies, property crimes
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices