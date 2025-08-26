Accused in Manitoba armed robbery facing 20 charges: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario man is facing a whopping 20 charges in connection with an armed robbery at Deacon’s Corner on Highway 1 last week, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Oakbank detachment were called to a business around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, where they learned an armed man demanded the employee unlock a fuel pump before fleeing in a yellow pickup truck.

The truck was spotted that night in the RM of De Salaberry, but an attempt by RCMP to pull the vehicle over was unsuccessful.

It was found a short time later, parked in a field on Road 25 North, and police were able to arrest the driver.

They later learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from an area near Dryden, Ont., and the gun used in the robbery is also believed to have been stolen from St. Narcisee, Que.

The man, 30, is in custody and faces a raft of gun charges, as well as uttering threats, assault, robbery, fleeing from police, driving while prohibited and possessing property obtained by crime.

RCMP continue to investigate.