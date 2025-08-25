Winnipeg Blue Bombers add 2 new receivers after injuries

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed two new receivers after a pair of starters went down in their last game.

While it’s yet to be officially announced by the club, the Bombers added receivers Kyran Moore and Cam Echols to the practice roster on Monday according to the official CFL transactions list.

Nic Demski and Jerreth Sterns both left the game with injuries in last Thursday’s 26-13 win over the Montreal Alouettes. Sterns has already been ruled out for Sunday’s Labour Day Classic against the Saskatchewan Roughriders as he was placed on the one-game injured list. Receiver Dalton Schoen has been out of the lineup with a knee injury the past six games.

Moore, 28, is a CFL veteran of five seasons. He played his first four years with the Riders and joined the Edmonton Elks in 2023 before missing the entire 2024 campaign with a knee injury. He made 69 catches for 743 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

Echols, 30, played with the Calgary Stampeders in his only CFL season in 2024. He had 363 yards receiving with 4 TD’s before getting released in May.

“Veteran guys that played our game and scored touchdowns,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “They’re in shape.

“Kyran Moore’s got a bunch of seasons under his belt. They can pick up the playbook very quickly and step on the field and run around in practice very, very quickly.”

O’Shea also said on Monday’s edition of the 680 CJOB Bomber Coach’s Show that there’s still a chance Demski plays on Sunday, but they still needed to re-stock at receiver.

“We just need to replenish and get guys in the building,” O’Shea said. “Especially guys that have done it before at this level and done it in the CFL.”

The Bombers could also be getting the services of receiver Ontaria Wilson back after he was waived by the NFL’s New York Jets over the weekend. The Bombers released Wilson in January to pursue an NFL job but retained his CFL rights. He’ll probably exhaust all his NFL opportunities before returning north.

The Blue and Gold also released defensive back Russell Dandy and moved receiver Gavin Cobb to the active roster from the practice roster.

The Bombers are expected to return to the practice field on Tuesday to start preparations for Sunday’s annual rivalry game.