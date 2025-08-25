Northern Alberta Medical Program students begin training to strengthen rural health care

Send this page to someone via email

A group of 30 students was given their white coats on Monday to mark the beginning of their medical careers, but they’re a part of a larger first for the province of Alberta.

The students are the first cohort accepted into the Northern Alberta Medical Program (NAMP), who will complete their education at Northwestern Polytechnic’s campus in Grande Prairie, Alta., and communities across northern Alberta.

The program is part of a province-wide effort to expand medical education and address health care gaps in rural communities, linking the University of Alberta with Northwestern Polytechnic in Grande Prairie.

“It’s actually the first time in the Province of Alberta where a learner can start their medical degree and finish their medical degree without needing to be in Edmonton or Calgary,” assistant dean of NAMP, Dr. Richard Martin, told Global News.

“There’s always challenges in finding good providers in smaller places,” Dr. Martin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Martin is a physician in Grande Prairie who trained at the University of Alberta.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The hope is that the students that are in our program we’ll actually be able to touch the life of being in smaller places, which is what they may not be able to see from a major metropolitan centre like Edmonton,” he said.

Students enrolled in the program will receive the same education as their counterparts who are studying in Edmonton, but with smaller class sizes and diverse clinical experiences that are unique to practicing medicine in northern communities.

It’s located within the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital in what university officials are calling a cutting-edge facility “that offers 40,000 square feet of teaching, learning, research and administration space.”

“I can’t imagine a better career than the one I was lucky enough to have,” Dr. Martin said. “That I can be a part of patients, families, the community, in ways that I don’t think I could achieve in other places.”

He hopes the same thing will rub off on the students who study in his community.

“Rural communities are so strongly engaged with this project, by making sure that they create such welcoming community,” he said. “(I hope) it helps the learners see these places as not simply a place to work, but a place to live, a place experience their life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Megan Hopkins is one of the medical students that will be training in Grande Prairie, her home community.

“When the opportunity came up for me to go to medical school in my own community, it was an opportunity I was very excited for,” Hopkins said. “You get to be a jack of all trades.”

Hopkins is a pharmacist at the Grande Prairie Hospital and works in the emergency room there already.

“I would say at least 50 per cent of our visits could have been prevented if people had a primary care provider,” she said.

She’s excited to show her classmates what her community has to offer.

The province of Alberta announced the new program in April 2024, investing $224.8 million to help train more physicians in rural Alberta, with training centres in Grande Prairie and Lethbridge.

The University of Calgary is partnering with the University of Lethbridge to develop the new training centre in Lethbridge.

According to the province, the combined programs will contribute more than 100 practicing physicians a year.