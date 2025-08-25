Dauphin man arrested after rock hurled through window of RCMP detachment

Send this page to someone via email

A Dauphin man is in custody after he allegedly threw a large rock through the window of the local RCMP detachment, police say.

The incident took place shortly after noon on Friday, while employees and visitors were in the building. No one was injured.

Police said the man threw the rock, then took off on foot. Officers caught up with him on 1st Avenue NE, where he allegedly raised a baton toward them. Attempts to subdue him with a taser weren’t effective, and the man continued to run away.

He was finally arrested on 4th Avenue SE, but not after a struggle in which an officer was hit with the baton.

The 39-year-old has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and two counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He also faces charges of mischief, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In an unrelated incident two days later, a 21-year-old Dauphin man was arrested after he allegedly threw a beer bottle at the detachment after driving a vehicle onto the curb.

He faces a pair of impaired driving-related charges and will appear in court at a later date.