Canada

Quebec man killed after airborne truck crashes into vehicle on Nova Scotia highway

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 2:08 pm
A Quebec man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 102 near Enfield in Nova Scotia.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment says officers responded around 11:14 a.m. to a crash involving a southbound GMC Sierra that crossed the median, became airborne, and collided with a northbound Honda CRV.

The driver of the CRV, a 51-year-old man from Quebec, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Honda, also from Quebec, was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.

Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old man from South Carolina, also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

The RCMP’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) was called to assist with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Highway 102 was closed for several hours near Exit 7 as investigators worked at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

