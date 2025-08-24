Three injured, four in custody after shooting in Caledon: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are injured and four are in custody after an early morning shooting in Caledon.
Police say officers arrived at a residence on Finnerty Side Road after getting reports of gunshots fired at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Saturday.
They say a shelter-in-place advisory was issued and roads were temporarily closed in the surrounding area.
They say several specialized units were deployed, including police dogs and crisis negotiators.
Police say three people with gunshot wounds were found at the residence and taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and two with minor injuries.
A news release from the OPP doesn’t include any details about how the people were recovered from the home, but says officers believe there are more suspects are at large and that an investigation is ongoing.
