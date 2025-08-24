Drones, armoured vehicles part of Canada’s $2B military aid package for Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Drones, armoured vehicles and other munitions are headed to Ukraine as part of a $2-billion military aid package, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday.

Carney first announced the funds in June at the G7 summit in Alberta but outlined the details of where that money will be spent during a surprise visit to Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s national Independence Day.

The package includes $835 million to procure urgently needed supplies for Ukraine’s war against Russia, including vehicles, arms and medical equipment.

Roughly $680 million will support purchases from a list of items prioritized by NATO, including U.S. equipment, munitions and air defence capabilities.

Canada will also contribute $220 million to buy drone, counter-drone and electronic warfare capabilities as part of a joint venture between Ukrainian and Canadian industry.

Remaining military funding will go to bolster Ukrainian defence capabilities and sourcing ammunition and explosives.

The federal government says Canada’s support so far in the conflict includes $22 billion in financial support for Ukraine, largely in the form of loans.

Carney is in Kyiv today for Ukraine’s Independence Day, where he also outlined $31 million in humanitarian aid and other support for the war-torn nation’s reconstruction in coming years.

These include projects to help counter disinformation and to foster citizen trust in Ukraine’s democracy, in part by strengthening its digital resilience.

Canada on Sunday also signed a customs mutual assistance agreement for Canada Border Services Agency to share information with Ukraine.

Ottawa said the agreement will help Canada co-ordinate more effectively with Ukraine to probe customs violations, smuggling and other trade-related crimes.