Firefighters battle wildfire in the Annapolis Valley amid winds from Hurricane Erin

Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources says a large wildfire in the Annapolis Valley remains out of control and is still estimated at more than 32 square kilometres in size.

In a social media post on Saturday, the department says conditions look promising to continue to make progress on the Long Lake fire before winds are expected to pick up again from a large storm well offshore.

Officials say department firefighters are being assisted by 62 firefighters from Ontario and 42 local volunteer firefighters along with six helicopters, six planes and 30 heavy equipment operators.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, officials say aerial suppression efforts with helicopters are continuing today on the Kingston wildfire in Conception Bay North.

They say provincial ground crews are on site along with firefighters from Ontario and British Columbia, assisted by personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces and volunteer firefighters.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says Hurricane Erin has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and a mid-day update placed the storm 652 kilometres south of St. John’s, N.L., with maximum sustained winds of 139 kilometres an hour.