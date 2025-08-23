SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Firefighters battle wildfire in the Annapolis Valley amid winds from Hurricane Erin

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2025 12:24 pm
1 min read
Ottawa funds climate adaptation in 70 communities, including 11 in Nova Scotia
The federal government is providing $5 million to 70 Canadian municipalities for climate change adaptation efforts. Communities in Atlantic Canada received the bulk of the money, with 11 in Nova Scotia getting a portion of the funding. Angela Capobianco reports.
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources says a large wildfire in the Annapolis Valley remains out of control and is still estimated at more than 32 square kilometres in size.

In a social media post on Saturday, the department says conditions look promising to continue to make progress on the Long Lake fire before winds are expected to pick up again from a large storm well offshore.

Officials say department firefighters are being assisted by 62 firefighters from Ontario and 42 local volunteer firefighters along with six helicopters, six planes and 30 heavy equipment operators.

Hurricane Erin brings winds, waves to Nova Scotia
In Newfoundland and Labrador, officials say aerial suppression efforts with helicopters are continuing today on the Kingston wildfire in Conception Bay North.

They say provincial ground crews are on site along with firefighters from Ontario and British Columbia, assisted by personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces and volunteer firefighters.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says Hurricane Erin has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and a mid-day update placed the storm 652 kilometres south of St. John’s, N.L., with maximum sustained winds of 139 kilometres an hour.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

