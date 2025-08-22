20 engraved plaques stolen in Wellington County since May, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Throughout Wellington County, at least 17 bridge plaques and three historical plaques have been stolen since May, police announced Friday, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“I can tell you that these thefts have affected the local communities due to the deeper meanings and history that the plaques represent,” Const. Kirk MacDonald said Friday.

In the last four weeks, police received two reports of stolen historical plaques, prompting further investigation that revealed over a dozen more reported thefts.

On July 29, someone reported that the plaque titled The Queen’s Bush Settlement 1820-1867 had been removed from a post in Glen Allan Park on Side Road 17 in Mapleton Township.

Then, on Aug. 15, someone reported two historical plaques belonging to the Arthur Agricultural Society had been stolen from the entrance of the Arthur Community Centre in Arthur.

Three of the historical plaques that have gone missing in Wellington County. supplied by Wellington County OPP

“As of today,” MacDonald said, “we received reports that 11 plaques have been reported missing from bridges on Wellington County roads and another six have been reported missing from bridges on roads within Centre Wellington Township roads.”

While MacDonald didn’t have an estimated value of the plaques, he noted that, “The value to sell as scrap metal is significantly less than the cost to engrave and replace them.”

“As of right now, we don’t have any suspect information and we’re appealing to the public for any assistance that can help,” he added.