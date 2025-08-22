Menu

Crime

18-year-old lured and beaten in Innisfil, 3 young people charged: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 12:43 pm
1 min read
On July 27, 2025, South Simcoe police responded to a report of an assault at the Morgan Russell Memorial Arena in the town of Innisfil. View image in full screen
On July 27, 2025, South Simcoe police responded to a report of an assault at the Morgan Russell Memorial Arena in the town of Innisfil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost
South Simcoe police say three people have been arrested after an 18-year-old was lured and violently assaulted in Innisfil, Ont.

On July 27, officers responded to a report of an assault at the Morgan Russell Memorial Arena.

Police say officers found an 18-year-old man who had been lured to the location and attacked by a group of people.

Police say that during the attack, one of the suspects discharged an air pistol multiple times.

While the victim was not struck by any projectiles, police say his phone, shoes and eyeglasses were stolen before the suspects fled the scene.

Police say the victim managed to reach a nearby home to call for help.

In the days following the assault, police report that the victim also received threats connected to the assault.

Three people were arrested and charged with nine offences, including assault, robbery and possession of a weapon.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man from Innisfil was arrested and charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The day before, two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged with robbery and assault, with one facing an additional charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court later in September.

