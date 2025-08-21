First Nations say 1-month closure of Joffre Lakes Park not long enough

Send this page to someone via email

Two First Nations are denouncing British Columbia’s planned month-long closure of Joffre Lakes Park for Indigenous cultural practices as too short, calling it “a fraction” of what they proposed within their title and rights.

The Lilwat and N’Quatqua nations say the closure from Sept. 2 to Oct. 3 is a “continuation of colonial decision-making” that does not respect Indigenous authority over their traditional lands.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The B.C. government says it’s the third and final such closure of the park this year.

An online statement from the nations says they wanted a two-month closure, from Aug. 22 to Oct. 23, that the community needs “to reconnect with the land, conduct ceremonies, and gather food and medicines” as well as give the area a rest period from recreational use.

The province had said this week that the closure times are in line with last year’s and balance cultural, conservation and public access needs.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Environment and Parks also said the dates ensure Joffre Lakes will be open for public use on the Labour Day weekend.

The park was previously closed this year for three weeks, starting April 25, then for two weeks in June.