Environment

First Nations say 1-month closure of Joffre Lakes Park not long enough

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 1:52 pm
1 min read
Two First Nations are denouncing British Columbia’s planned month-long closure of Joffre Lakes Park for Indigenous cultural practices as too short, calling it “a fraction” of what they proposed within their title and rights.

The Lilwat and N’Quatqua nations say the closure from Sept. 2 to Oct. 3 is a “continuation of colonial decision-making” that does not respect Indigenous authority over their traditional lands.

The B.C. government says it’s the third and final such closure of the park this year.

An online statement from the nations says they wanted a two-month closure, from Aug. 22 to Oct. 23, that the community needs “to reconnect with the land, conduct ceremonies, and gather food and medicines” as well as give the area a rest period from recreational use.

The province had said this week that the closure times are in line with last year’s and balance cultural, conservation and public access needs.

The Ministry of Environment and Parks also said the dates ensure Joffre Lakes will be open for public use on the Labour Day weekend.

The park was previously closed this year for three weeks, starting April 25, then for two weeks in June.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

