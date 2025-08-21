Menu

News

Overnight fire destroys Architectural Clearinghouse

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 1:27 pm
1 min read
The Architectural Clearinghouse burned Wednesday night. View image in full screen
The Architectural Clearinghouse burned Wednesday night. Courtesy: Clement Lafrance
Edmonton fire crews were busy late Wednesday battling a blaze at a used building materials warehouse off Kingsway Avenue.

The fire started before 10 p.m. at the family-run Architectural Clearinghouse on 119 Street near 115 Avenue.

Emergency crews found flames shooting through the roof of the business when they arrived.

The fire raged Wednesday night as crews worked to get the blaze under control. View image in full screen
The fire raged Wednesday night as crews worked to get the blaze under control. Eric Beck / Global News

The Architectural Clearinghouse salvages used building materials and sells them at a discounted price. It has been around since 1988.

In an interview with Global News in 2023, operations manager Brenda Erdmann explained how the business works: “We’ll go into a house that’s coming down or being completely renovated and we will salvage anything that’s worth salvaging.”

“Sometimes we go into the house, sometimes the homeowner brings it to us, sometimes the contractors bring it to us.”

Some of the items have historical value, including pieces from Fort Edmonton before it did renovations.

Damage to the building from the fire was severe — the roof caved in.

There’s no word yet on a cause but firefighters remained at the scene Thursday morning.

The Architectural Clearinghouse following Wednesday night’s fire. View image in full screen
The Architectural Clearinghouse following Wednesday night’s fire. Quinn Ohler / Global News
