Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

China’s canola tariffs in focus as Moe, ministers set to meet in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 8:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canola farmers brace for China’s ‘devastating’ tariffs'
Canola farmers brace for China’s ‘devastating’ tariffs
WATCH ABOVE: Canola farmers brace for China's 'devastating' tariffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to meet today with federal Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald, along with industry groups, to discuss the steep Chinese tariff on Canadian canola seed.

Kody Blois, the parliamentary secretary for Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison are also to attend the meeting in Saskatoon.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A press conference is scheduled following the discussion.

China imposed the tariff of nearly 76 per cent last week, causing the price of one of Canada’s most valuable crops to fall and wiping out millions of dollars in its value.

Trending Now

It comes one year after China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola, a move in response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Farmers and Ottawa have rejected the dumping claim, saying exporters have followed rules-based trade.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices