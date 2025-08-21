Police make arrest in alleged theft from Ontario cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say they have made an arrest as part of their response to a string of thefts from cemeteries in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer patrolling the Waterford Greenwood Cemetery in Waterford on Tuesday noticed a sedan leaving the area and later found the vehicle on Wellington Street.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the officer spotted stolen items, including brass fixtures, inside the unoccupied sedan.

A 39-year-old from Oxford County was arrested and charged with mischief by destroying or damaging property, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Thefts have been reported at other cemeteries in Norfolk County since last week.

Police have said the thefts appear to target items with brass and bronze, including nameplates and screws, and an urn was stolen in one case.