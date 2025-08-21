Menu

Crime

Police make arrest in alleged theft from Ontario cemetery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 6:09 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Provincial police say they have made an arrest as part of their response to a string of thefts from cemeteries in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer patrolling the Waterford Greenwood Cemetery in Waterford on Tuesday noticed a sedan leaving the area and later found the vehicle on Wellington Street.

Police say the officer spotted stolen items, including brass fixtures, inside the unoccupied sedan.

A 39-year-old from Oxford County was arrested and charged with mischief by destroying or damaging property, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Trending Now

Thefts have been reported at other cemeteries in Norfolk County since last week.

Police have said the thefts appear to target items with brass and bronze, including nameplates and screws, and an urn was stolen in one case.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

