Alberta parents prepare for potential job action by province’s teachers

Alberta students will be back in the classroom in under two weeks, but with looming potential job action by the province’s teachers, some parents like Rebecca Sikkes wonder for how long.

“My oldest is going into a new school, starting junior high, so he’s really excited,” Sikkes said. “You want your kids to have consistent learning throughout the school year, not have it interrupted… so it’s a bit concerning that way.”

In June, members of the Alberta Teachers Association voted 94.5 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, with 38,997 members casting their ballot. That gives the ATA a 120-day window to kick off strike action, while both sides continue to meet and try and reach an agreement.

In an interview, ATA president Jason Schilling tells Global News they will continue to fight for better working conditions for their members.

“Teachers are looking at class size, they’re looking at the fact that they don’t have the resources that they need to meet their students needs,” explained Schilling. “We have more complex students than we’ve ever seen before. And we’re also talking about salary as well.”

Schilling continued saying over the last twelve years Alberta teachers have only seen salary increases of 6 per cent, and that a salary increase that makes up for and keeps pace with inflation will help keep those in the classroom in the profession, and attract more teachers to the province.

Schilling acknowledges that a strike during the school year isn’t ideal and causes uncertainty.

“Teachers are willing to take a stand for their classrooms, for their students,” Schilling said. “I would hope that parents recognize that class sizes are growing and students’ needs aren’t being met.”

Many parents understand that teachers going on strike could be a reality. Jaclyn Quinn says it’ll take some planning to ensure any job action has minimal impacts.

“Our oldest daughter is starting Grade 1,” said Quinn. “We’ll probably start doing stuff online at home, things to make sure that she doesn’t get behind.”

Both sides will continue negotiations next week, with four days scheduled.