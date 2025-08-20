Watchdog deployed after Vancouver police fatally shoot ‘man with a weapon’

See more sharing options

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog was deployed in Vancouver on Tuesday after police shot and fatally killed an allegedly armed man.

Officers were called to a neighbours’ dispute at a building near Rupert Street and Vaness Avenue around 4 p.m., Vancouver police said in a media release.

Officers arrived to find “a man with a weapon,” according to police.

“There was then an interaction and the man was shot by police,” the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said in its own release.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The IIO will investigate to determine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe an officer may have committed an offence.

The watchdog’s mandate is to probe all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.